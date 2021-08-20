Millennium Management LLC Sells 344,873 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pretium Resources worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.09 and a beta of 0.73. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

