Millennium Management LLC Sells 47,580 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $13.95 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $362.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.31.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.