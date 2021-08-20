Millennium Management LLC Sells 72,384 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,384 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 55.30. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,348 shares of company stock worth $5,168,129 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

