Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

