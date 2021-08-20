Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of VBI Vaccines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $541,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $737.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

