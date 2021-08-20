MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $5.37 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $57.80 million and $193,589.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00011125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,767,018 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

