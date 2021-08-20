Mina (MINA) Price Hits $3.21

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Mina has a total market cap of $637.12 million and approximately $63.76 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00006553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00147053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,846.04 or 0.99656767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.29 or 0.00922764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.81 or 0.06620142 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 198,376,487 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.