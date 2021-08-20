MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $35.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

