Mint Club 1-Day Volume Tops $33,604.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $33,604.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars.

