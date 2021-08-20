MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437,646.51

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $437,646.51 and $18.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.29 or 0.06845267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $655.73 or 0.01390415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.00373545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00141529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00564837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.71 or 0.00338659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00313845 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

