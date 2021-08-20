MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $454,255.66 and approximately $125.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,958.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.52 or 0.06657783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.69 or 0.01396489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00370173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00141746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.27 or 0.00568394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00347336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00309551 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

