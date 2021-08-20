Miriam Aguirre Sells 439,431 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skillz alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32.

On Friday, August 13th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 30,168,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,359,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.