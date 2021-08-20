Mirrored Apple Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and approximately $113,433.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $148.11 or 0.00313632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00141319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00149985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.93 or 0.99998466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.00908053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00724668 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 182,282 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

