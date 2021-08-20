Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $369.83 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $369.83 or 0.00763128 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.95 million and approximately $124,864.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00138441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00148670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,466.93 or 1.00008416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00922001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.34 or 0.00702268 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 75,581 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.