Mirrored Netflix Achieves Market Cap of $25.82 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $25.82 million and approximately $20,087.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $546.64 or 0.01122297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00138699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00150320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,771.40 or 1.00130903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00922974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.55 or 0.00707380 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 47,237 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

