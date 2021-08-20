Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $23,147.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $45.59 or 0.00094056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 501,354 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

