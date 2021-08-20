Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce ($1.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($2.10). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MIRM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,443. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $432.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

