Mithril (MITH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.74 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $60.03 million and $13.74 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00528098 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

