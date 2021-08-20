Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10.

MITEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

