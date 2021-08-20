Mizuho Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $161.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $129.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.