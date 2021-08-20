MobileGo (MGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. MobileGo has a market cap of $1.28 million and $55,783.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MobileGo

MGO is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

