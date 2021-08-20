Modefi (MOD) Achieves Market Cap of $15.36 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00048867 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,647,449 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

