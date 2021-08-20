Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. United Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $468.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

