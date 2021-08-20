Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 14,797 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.57.

MOLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

