MonaCoin Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $105.06 million and $3.22 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,466.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.69 or 0.06680288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.64 or 0.01396104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.00373118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00139693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00569731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00348844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00314024 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

