monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $363.56

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $363.56 and last traded at $359.70, with a volume of 5630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

Get monday.com alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $47,316,000. 3.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.