Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

