Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,048 ($26.76). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 2,044 ($26.70), with a volume of 591,566 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,969.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

