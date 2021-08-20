Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $29,513.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.50 or 0.00562545 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 586.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

