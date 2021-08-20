MONK Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. MONK has a market cap of $1.19 million and $3,991.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008491 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

