Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,389.92

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,389.92 ($18.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,402.04 ($18.32). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,394 ($18.21), with a volume of 329,831 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,389.92. The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25.

Get Monks Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.01%.

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) per share, for a total transaction of £13,170 ($17,206.69).

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.