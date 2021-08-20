Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been assigned a C$2.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.

MAU traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.68. 435,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,335. The stock has a market cap of C$71.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

