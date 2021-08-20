Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Down 10.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)’s share price was down 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 13,403 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.