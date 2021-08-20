MoonSwap (MOON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $141,107.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $141,107.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00375013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 26,308,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,137 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.