MoonTools Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for about $20.34 or 0.00043070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $559,324.43 and approximately $1,863.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00141319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00149985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.93 or 0.99998466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.00908053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00724668 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

