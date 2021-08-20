Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGAM. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 397 ($5.19) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 373.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.82. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 417.50 ($5.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

