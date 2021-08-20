Morgan Stanley Acquires 353,363 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 227.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FINS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period.

NYSE:FINS opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

