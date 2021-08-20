Morgan Stanley Acquires 42,540 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.17% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

