Morgan Stanley Acquires 7,855 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 141.78% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $321,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $149.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.53. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.69 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

