Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 140.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of The Pennant Group worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.92 million, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

