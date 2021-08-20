Morgan Stanley Buys 11,148 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.29% of PetMed Express worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PETS. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.