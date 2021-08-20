Morgan Stanley Buys 13,249 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of PriceSmart worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $1,093,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,246 shares of company stock worth $10,469,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

