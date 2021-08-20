Morgan Stanley Buys 18,926 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.12% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after purchasing an additional 157,406 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 177,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period.

EXI stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $124.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.82.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

