Morgan Stanley Buys 60,369 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of AXIS Capital worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

