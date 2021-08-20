Morgan Stanley Buys 83,171 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 152.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of CareDx worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $71.03 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.61 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,434,931. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.