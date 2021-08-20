Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of G-III Apparel Group worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,160,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 173,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 113,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.41 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

