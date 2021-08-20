Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Realogy worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

