Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of New Gold worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in New Gold by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 898,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in New Gold by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 160,002 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

