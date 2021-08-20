Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.64% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASG opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

