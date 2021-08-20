Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,908 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of UniFirst worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $225.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.37. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

